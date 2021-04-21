BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers approve plan for nationwide rules to tackle high coronavirus infection rates.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 21, 2021, 9:44 AM
BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers approve plan for nationwide rules to tackle high coronavirus infection rates.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.