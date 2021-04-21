CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » German lawmakers approve plan…

German lawmakers approve plan for nationwide rules to tackle high coronavirus infection rates

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 9:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers approve plan for nationwide rules to tackle high coronavirus infection rates.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

3 takeaways from FITARA 11 scorecard hearing

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

Van Hollen, Blunt introduce bill to keep agencies on top of emerging tech

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up