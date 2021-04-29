CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Czechs protest pro-Russian president,…

Czechs protest pro-Russian president, accuse him of treason

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 2:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of Czechs rallied Thursday in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing the pro-Russian leader of treason over the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion in the Czech Republic.

The protesters, who wore face masks and followed social distancing rules, spread out through central Wenceslas Square in Prague. Other rallies were held in dozens of towns and cities across the country.

They called on the Czech Parliament’s upper house, the Senate, to bring treason charges against Zeman. They said his recent comments sided with Russia and cast doubt on the findings of the country’s security and intelligence services about the 2014 blast, calling him “a servant of Kremlin” and a “security risk” for the country.

The Senate already announced that such a move is being considered.

Czech leaders said on April 17 they have evidence that points to the participation of two agents from Russia’s military spy agency in the depot explosion that killed two people. Russia has denied that.

The same two Russians were charged by British authorities in absentia in 2018 with trying to kill former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in the English city of Salisbury.

After a week of silence, Zeman, who is know for pro-Russian views, said Sunday that the explosion could have caused by human error and urged authorities to investigate that option. The government ministers said that’s not true.

Unlike other lawmakers and officials briefed on the investigation, Zeman claimed there was no conclusive evidence about the Russian’s involvement. His words were widely repeated by Russian media and authorities.

The European Union’s 26 other nations and NATO allies expressed their full solidarity with the Czech Republic.

The findings resulted in a serious diplomatic crisis between the Czech Republic and Russia, with dozens of diplomats ordered to leave their respective embassies.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

May We Say Thank You 2021

OMB relaxes repayment requirement in new TMF guidance

NTEU president makes the case for unions in the federal workplace

Only 40 military bases still have COVID restrictions in place as of May 5

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up