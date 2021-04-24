CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Black customer ejected from…

Black customer ejected from supermarket after slur complaint

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 7:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — German supermarket chain ALDI has apologized after a Black customer who had complained about another shopper’s racist slur was ejected from a Berlin store.

Prince Ofor, a German-Ghanaian dance teacher, posted a video on Instagram that showed workers and other shoppers shouting and throwing cardboard boxes at him on Thursday. Ofori said he had objected to a customer’s use of a racist term to describe chocolate-covered marshmallows.

In response, ALDI Nord said late Friday that it had contacted Ofori to apologize.

“But we also realize that an apology alone isn’t enough,” the company said.

“The incident in our Berlin story will be investigated so that further lessons can be drawn from it,” ALDI said. “As a first step we have severed ties with the staff member in the video due to his inappropriate behavior.”

The company said it would not tolerate racism, “neither in our own ranks nor in society.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Ahuja vows to bring stable leadership to OPM after years of turnover at the top

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up