CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Europe News » UK review over sex…

UK review over sex assault, misogyny among schoolchildren

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 2:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government on Wednesday announced an immediate review into sexual abuse in schools after thousands of schoolchildren shared alleged experiences of sexual assault, harassment and misogyny online.

Police said this week they are investigating multiple alleged offenses described on a website set up last year by a young woman for students to anonymously report cases of abuse.

More than 10,000 reports have been posted on the “Everyone’s Invited” site, involving more than 100 schools across Britain. Many of the allegations have centered on elite private schools.

The Department of Education said Wednesday the schools regulator will look at safeguarding policies in both state and independent schools and ensure there are systems in place for students to report cases. The review also aims to look into ensuring that schools have enough guidance on how to deal with allegations of sexual harassment and violence.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also announced that a new helpline, which goes live Thursday, will support potential victims and help them contact police and report crimes.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, described the recent revelations and the government’s response as a “watershed moment.”

“At least a third of sexual offenses against children are committed by other young people and that must be addressed,” he said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Europe News | World News

NARA gauging agencies’ confidence to meet 2022 e-records deadline after COVID-19 delays

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

VA to formally implement Biden's workforce order, but AFGE looking for more

Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up