Syrian man charged over deadly attack on German tourists

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 8:24 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A young Syrian man has been charged with murder over an Islamic extremist attack on two tourists last year, German federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Abdullah A.H.H., whose last name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, is alleged to have attacked two German tourists, aged 55 and 53, in the eastern city of Dresden in October.

He’s alleged to have stabbed them both, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Prosecutors said the suspect acted out of “radical Islamic” extremist views and targeted the men as “infidels.”

He was arrested about two weeks after the crime and has been in custody since.

In addition to murder, he faces charges of attempted murder and causing serious bodily harm.

At the time of the incident, Dresden authorities said the suspect was 20 years old and had been in Germany since 2015. A large number of Syrians and other migrants arrived in Germany that year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

