CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's preregistration website | COVID-19 vaccine eligibility | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Latest COVID-19 test results | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » Spain: Trans rights supporters…

Spain: Trans rights supporters on hunger strike over new law

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 9:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Transgender rights activists in Spain said Wednesday they are going on hunger strike until the ruling left-wing coalition submits draft legislation to allow gender self-determination without a doctor’s diagnosis.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists have been accused of blocking a draft for a new transgender rights law proposed by their minority coalition partner, the far-left United We Can.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, a Socialist, has said that allowing freedom to choose one’s registered gender without a gender dysphoria diagnosis and treatment could undermine the rights of other people, especially women.

Gathering at the gates of the Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Spanish parliament in Madrid, activists announced that 70 of them, including transgender people and their relatives, would start hunger-striking from Wednesday.

Mar Cambrollé, from Plataforma Trans, said she was displeased with the Socialists’ arguments to snub the draft bill from United We Can, which took the Equality portfolio when the government was formed last year.

“They are not going to put locks on freedom. Placing conditions on self-determination is just not self-determination,” she said.

Calvo has suggested instead a new law that improves the protection of rights for all LGBT people. On Wednesday, she said the law proposal would reach the parliament “soon.”

But Cambrollé and other activists claim that would amount to “violence” against transgender people.

“It would mean to deny that we are a political subject on our own and to make invisible the structural causes that give rise to discrimination,” the activist said. “Gays and lesbians don’t have to change their names, gays and lesbians don’t have to take hormones.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

JAIC planning broad-reaching projects for 2021 focused on business and logistics

House bill gives USPS $6B to invest heavily in next-generation electric vehicles

White House names OPM’s Martorana as new Federal CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up