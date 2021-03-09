CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. Senate leader on vaccine schedule, supply | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Spain rescues migrant boat, investigates reported deaths

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 6:46 AM

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa rescued a boat carrying 48 migrants, including one who was recovered dead, and police launched an investigation into whether four others were thrown overboard during the voyage.

The boat was detected some 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of the archipelago during Monday night, the Canary Islands rescue service said.

Survivors told police during questioning that four others had died during the journey, according to the Spanish government’s delegation in the Canary Islands. Spain’s National Police have launched an investigation.

The Canary Islands have become the main European destination for people fleeing North and West Africa.

Last year, some 23,000 people reached the archipelago. Most of them were picked up by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service. More than 500 died or disappeared in the attempt.

