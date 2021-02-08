CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. couple struggles with vaccine process | Who is DC making the vaccine accessible to? | See DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Europe News » UK's official terror threat…

UK’s official terror threat level lowered to ‘substantial’

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 7:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s official terrorism threat level has been lowered from “severe” to “substantial” because the tempo of attacks in Europe has lessened.

The U.K. government said Monday that the Joint Terrorism Analysis Center had lowered the level to the middle rung of its five-point scale, meaning an attack in Britain is likely. The threat level was raised to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely, in November after deadly attacks in Austria and France

“The decision to lower the threat level from severe to substantial is due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November 2020,” Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

She said that despite the lowered level, “terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security.”

The center, which was established in 2003, sets the threat level based on intelligence about international terrorism at home and overseas.

The U.K. level has been at severe most of the time since 2014, briefly rising to “critical” amid violent attacks in 2017.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up