Small plane crashes into Swiss lake, pilot is rescued

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 7:41 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A small plane crashed into Lake Constance on its approach to an airfield in northern Switzerland on Thursday, police said. The pilot was rescued.

The aircraft heading for the Altenrhein airfield on the shore of the lake was reported missing late Thursday morning, prompting a major deployment by rescue services.

The pilot, who is believed to have been the only person on board, was rescued off the nearby town of Staad, police in St. Gallen canton (state) said. He was taken to a hospital.

Police said rescue workers weren’t immediately able to find the wreckage and it wasn’t clear what led to the crash. There was heavy fog over the lake at the time.

