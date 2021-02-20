CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Europe News » German police arrest man…

German police arrest man suspected of sending package bombs

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 2:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A 66-year-old man in Germany has been taken into custody on suspicion he was behind three package bombs sent to food manufacturers and retailers, authorities said Saturday.

German news agency dpa said police identified the man as a retiree living in the Ulm area of southwest Germany’s Baden-Wuerttemberg state. His name wasn’t given in line with German privacy laws

He is suspected of being responsible for a package bomb that exploded last week at the offices of discount grocery store Lidl in the city of Neckarsulm, injuring three people. A second package bomb that exploded at the headquarters of food company ADM Wild in Eppelheim injured one person.

A third device addressed to baby food company Hipp was intercepted in Bavaria and defused.

Heidelberg prosecutors and Baden-Wuerttemberg state police are investigating.

Police said the suspect was not previously known to them and he did not not immediately give investigators a statement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

CISA tells agencies to patch or unplug on-premise Microsoft email systems

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up