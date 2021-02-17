BRUSSELS (AP) — EU commission approves new contract for 300 million additional doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 17, 2021, 7:17 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU commission approves new contract for 300 million additional doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.