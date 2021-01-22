CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » Europe News » Turkey seeks arrest of…

Turkey seeks arrest of judges, prosecutors over coup ties

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 3:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities on Friday issued arrest warrants for 44 judges and prosecutors suspected of links to the group Ankara blames for a 2016 coup attempt, state-run media said.

The Anadolu news agency, citing a statement from the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office, reported that most of the suspects were believed to have risen to their judicial positions after benefiting from a leak of professional exam questions in 2011.

Most were later dismissed from their jobs, the private Demiroren news agency said.

Tens of thousands of public employees, including members of the judiciary, police and military, were fired in the wake of the failed putsch. Critics say the government has used the attempt to target a wide range of opponents.

Ankara accuses U.S.-based former Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of leading the organization behind the attempted coup, which led to more than 250 deaths and saw rogue military elements fire on civilians and bomb the Turkish parliament.

His movement is also said to have previously infiltrated its supporters within state agencies in a bid to seize control. Gulen has denied the allegations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up