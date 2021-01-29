CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Europe News » Pandemic ends 30-year growth…

Pandemic ends 30-year growth streak for Polish economy

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 9:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s economy shrank 2.8% during 2020 due to the pandemic, ending three decades of constant growth, according to preliminary figures released by the national statistical office.

The report released Friday by Statistics Poland showed that the usual driving forces of the economy faltered. Private sector spending shrank by 3% and investment contracted by 8.4%.

It was the first contraction in Poland’s GDP since a 7% drop in 1991, when the economy was going through a painful transformation from being centrally-run to a market-driven system.

The contraction in 2020 comes after growth of 4.5% in 2019. Economists are expecting an economic rebound in the second quarter this year.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the data was nevertheless better than expected, considering how much smaller business activity and consumer spending were constrained by repeated anti-COVID-19 lockdowns. The government had offered financial support and exemptions from dues to hardest-hit businesses.

“We are going through the recession easier that had been predicted.” Morawiecki said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

New subcommittee ready to face the Defense Department's future issues

More paid leave for feds, and other reasons to watch budget reconciliation this time

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up