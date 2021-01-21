CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
Home » Europe News » Fight in Bosnia migrant…

Fight in Bosnia migrant camp injures 2 police, smashed cars

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 5:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A fight among migrants in a camp near the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, has left three people slightly injured and resulted in damaged property, police said on Thursday.

Police were called late on Wednesday to intervene in a clash among groups of migrants at the Blazuj camp, they said in a statement.

Two officers and a camp employee were slightly injured during the intervention while several cars, offices, computers and other equipment were damaged, police added.

Bosnian media described the incident as a major clash, publishing photos of overturned police cars. The Klix news portal said police brought in members of special units with dogs.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was arrested.

Thousands of migrants have been stranded in the Balkan country as they try to reach Western Europe. Some 3,000 people are at the Blazuj camp.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

DoD is centralizing space acquisition, but still has bugs to work out

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up