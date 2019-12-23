Home » Europe News » UK's Prince Harry, Meghan,…

UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan, son Archie in Canada for holiday

The Associated Press

December 23, 2019, 7:27 AM

FILE — In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry’s office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate.

Palace officials Friday night confirmed Harry’s family is in Canada but did not provide details.

Meghan lived in Canada for many years before she married Harry while she was filming the TV series “Suits.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family with a tweet.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he said. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust shared a Christmas card from the family — featuring baby Archie front and center — on Twitter:

The couple is taking a break from royal duties. Harry has said that he and his brother Prince William are going in different directions at the moment.

He has also complained about intrusive press coverage of his young family.

