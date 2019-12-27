Home » Europe News » Greece gives actor Tom…

Greece gives actor Tom Hanks honorary Greek citizenship

The Associated Press

December 27, 2019, 9:04 AM

Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek.

Greece’s President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalization order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship, his office told The Associated Press on Friday.

Hanks frequently spends his summer vacation on the Greek island of Antiparos and his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, is of Greek and Bulgarian ancestry.

Under Greek law, honorary naturalization may be granted to people “who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalization serves the public interest.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News Europe News National News World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up