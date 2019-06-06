202
Home » Europe News » 75th anniversary of D-Day…

75th anniversary of D-Day is remembered in Normandy

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP June 6, 2019 4:41 am 06/06/2019 04:41am
Share

The world is remembering the troops who stormed the fortified Normandy beaches to help turn the tide of World War II 75 years ago and give birth to a new Europe.

During the 1944 Normandy landings in France, Allied forces began liberating mainland Europe from Nazi Germany during World War II.

D-Day anniversary events are being attended by President Trump, UK PM Theresa May and French President Macron.

Watch archived video of the event.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
d-day Latest News normandy wwii
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!