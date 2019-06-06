75th anniversary of D-Day is remembered in Normandy

The world is remembering the troops who stormed the fortified Normandy beaches to help turn the tide of World War II 75 years ago and give birth to a new Europe. Listen to the events.

During the 1944 Normandy landings in France, Allied forces began liberating mainland Europe from Nazi Germany during World War II.

D-Day anniversary events are being attended by President Trump, UK PM Theresa May and French President Macron.

Watch archived video of the event.

