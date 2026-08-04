US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending July 31: Nonfiction 1. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending July 31:

Nonfiction

1. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

3. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

6. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. The Others by D. W. Pasulka, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

3. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. The Stone Sisters by Margot Hunt, narrated by Therese Plummer, Julia Whelan, Stephanie Einstein, Piper Goodeve, Kim Ramirez, Caroline Neff and Dina Pearlman (Audible Originals)

6. The Odyssey by Homer and Emily Wilson – translator, performed by Claire Danes (Audible Studios)

7. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

8. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

10. The Butcher’s Masquerade by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

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