Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani, ESPN 2. The Perfect Collapse: Lindsay Clancy, Change the Choice…

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani, ESPN

2. The Perfect Collapse: Lindsay Clancy, Change the Choice Productions

3. Sex Unlocked with Lala Kent and Salley Carson, iHeartPodcasts

4. Spike and Hank, Spike and Hank

5. John Kiriakou’s Briefing Room, John Kiriakou

6. Better in Person with Stephen Dubner, SiriusXM Podcasts

7. Podlandia: A-O Rewatch with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, iHeartPodcasts

8. Healthful with Norah O’Donnell, CBS News

9. Long Play, Crooked Media

10. Stepping on Toes with Danielle Fishel and Val Chmerkovskiy, iHeartPodcasts

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