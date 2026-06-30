US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman (Simon & Schuster) 2. Whistler by Ann Patchett…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman (Simon & Schuster)

2. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. Choke Point by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

4. Weddings by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

6. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. It Could Have Been Her by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

8. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

9. The Deal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

10. The Score by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Regime Change (Unabridged) by Maggie Haberman (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

3. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

6. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. The Divorce by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. Whistler by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

9. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

10. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

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