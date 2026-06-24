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Trump launches 250th birthday celebration on Washington’s National Mall, in photos

The Associated Press

June 24, 2026, 9:10 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary with a rally on Washington’s National Mall, opening the 16-day Great American State Fair. The event marks the start of 16 days of festivities honoring the nation’s 1776 founding, with themed days celebrating the military, health initiatives, patriotism and Independence Day as the country begins commemorating its semiquincentennial.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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