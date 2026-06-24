Trump launches 250th birthday celebration on Washington’s National Mall, in photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary with a rally on Washington’s National Mall, opening…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary with a rally on Washington’s National Mall, opening the 16-day Great American State Fair. The event marks the start of 16 days of festivities honoring the nation’s 1776 founding, with themed days celebrating the military, health initiatives, patriotism and Independence Day as the country begins commemorating its semiquincentennial.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.