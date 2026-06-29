Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 5-11 includes Jim Gaffigan and Mavis Staples

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 5-11: July 5: Musician Huey Lewis is 76. Singer Marc Cohn is 67.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 5-11:

July 5: Musician Huey Lewis is 76. Singer Marc Cohn is 67. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 64. Actor Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 63. Actor Jillian Armenante (“Judging Amy”) is 62. Actor Kathryn Erbe (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) is 61. Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dr. Strange”) is 58. Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is 57. Singer Joe is 53. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 53. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 50. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 49. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 46. Actor Ryan Hansen (“Party Down,” “Veronica Mars”) is 45. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 44. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 41. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 35.

July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 86. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 81. Actor Fred Dryer is 80. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 80. Actor Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 79. Actor Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 75. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 75. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 74. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 71. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 71. Actor Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 68. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 67. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 66. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 60. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 59. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 56. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 55. Rapper-actor 50 Cent is 51. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry (“Sister, Sister”) are 48. Comedian Kevin Hart is 47. Actor Eva Green (“Penny Dreadful”) is 46. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 41. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 36.

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 99. Drummer Ringo Starr is 86. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 83. Actor Joe Spano is 80. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 79. Country singer Linda Williams of Robin and Linda Williams is 79. Actor Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 75. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 67. Actor Robert Taylor (“Longmire”) is 66. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 64. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (“Ally McBeal”) is 63. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 60. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 60. Actor Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) is 58. Actor Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 58. Actor Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 57. Actor Robin Weigert (“Deadwood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 57. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) is 54. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 53. Actor Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 50. Actor Hamish Linklater (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 50. Rapper Cassidy is 44. Actor Ross Malinger (“Sleepless in Seattle”) is 42. Comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 36. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 33. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer is 32. Country singer Maddie Font of Maddie and Tae is 31.

July 8: Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 82. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 82. Actor Kim Darby is 79. Actor Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 78. Children’s singer Raffi is 78. Actor Anjelica Huston is 75. Actor Kevin Bacon is 68. Actor Robert Knepper (“Prison Break,” “iZombie”) is 67. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 65. Singer Joan Osborne is 64. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 63. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 59. Actor Billy Crudup (TV’s “The Morning Show,” film’s “Almost Famous”) is 58. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ″Dark Angel”) is 58. Singer Beck is 56. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 56. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 53. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 51. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 49. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 45. Actor Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” “One Tree Hill”) is 44. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 41. Actor Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” “Stranger Things”) is 28. Actor-musician Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 28.

July 9: Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 81. Author Dean Koontz is 81. Actor Chris Cooper is 75. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 74. Country singer David Ball is 73. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 72. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 72. Actor Jimmy Smits is 71. Actor Tom Hanks is 70. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 69. Actor Kelly McGillis is 69. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 67. Singer Courtney Love is 62. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 61. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 61. Actor Pamela Adlon (“King of the Hill,” “Louie”) is 60. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” “Party of Five”) is 55. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 51. Musician Jack White is 51. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 50. Actor Fred Savage is 50. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 48. Actor Megan Parlen (“Hang Time”) is 46. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 40. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 35. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 31.

July 10: Singer Mavis Staples is 87. Actor Mills Watson (“B.J. and the Bear,” “Lobo”) is 86. Actor Robert Pine (“CHiPS”) is 85. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 79. Bassist Dave Smalley of The Raspberries is 77. Singer Neil Tennant of the Pet Shop Boys is 72. Banjo player Bela Fleck of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones is 68. Actor Fiona Shaw (“True Blood,” ″Harry Potter” films) is 68. Drummer Shaw Wilson of BR549 is 66. Actor Alec Mapa (“Ugly Betty” “Half & Half”) is 61. Country singer Ken Mellons is 61. Guitarist Peter DiStefano of Porno for Pyros is 61. Actor Gale Harold (“Hellcats”) is 57. Country singer Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts is 56. Actor Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) is 54. Singer Imelda May is 52. Actor Adrian Grenier (“Entourage,” ″Cecil B. DeMented”) is 50. Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Dr. Strange,” “12 Years a Slave”) is 49. Actor Gwendoline Yeo (“Desperate Housewives”) is 49. Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie,” “Rookie of the Year”) is 46. Singer Jessica Simpson is 46. Actor Heather Hemmens (“Hellcats”) is 42. Rapper-singer Angel Haze is 35. Singer Perrie Edwards of Little Mix is 33.

July 11: Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes (“Days of Our Lives”) is 83. Singer Jeff Hanna of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 79. Ventriloquist Jay Johnson (“Soap”) is 77. Actor Bruce McGill (“My Cousin Vinny,” “Animal House”) is 76. Actor Stephen Lang (“Avatar,” “Manhunter”) is 74. Actor Mindy Sterling (TV’s “The Goldbergs,” film’s “Austin Powers”) is 73. Actor Sela Ward is 70. Singer Peter Murphy of Bauhaus is 69. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 69. Actor Mark Lester (“Oliver!”) is 68. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 68. Guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 67. Singer Suzanne Vega is 67. Actor Lisa Rinna is 63. Bassist Scott Shriner of Weezer is 61. Actor Debbe Dunning (“Home Improvement”) is 60. Actor Greg Grunberg (“Heroes,” ″Alias,” ″Felicity”) is 60. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin (“The Jeff Corwin Experience”) is 59. Actor Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 56. Actor Leisha Hailey (“The L Word”) is 55. Actor Michael Rosenbaum (“Smallville”) is 54. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 52. Actor Jon Wellner (“CSI”) is 51. Rapper Lil’ Zane is 45. Actor David Henrie (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 37. Actor Connor Paolo (“Revenge”) is 36. Singer Alessia Cara is 30.

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