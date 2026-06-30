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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

June 30, 2026, 12:45 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Last 12 Weeks, The New York Times

2. The Snare, 20/20 True Crime

3. You Had 2 Be There, SickBird Productions

4. This Was SportsCenter, ESPN

5. Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle, MS NOW

6. jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaine, Headgum

7. The Kinzinger Report, Adam Kinzinger

8. Wired In, The Daily Wire

9. Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb, iHeartPodcasts

10. Is This Really Legal?, Liz Oyer

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