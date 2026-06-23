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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

June 23, 2026, 12:01 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Five Miles From Home, NBCUniversal

2. The Snare, 20/20 True Crime

3. The Last 12 Weeks, The New York Times

4. You Had 2 Be There, SickBird Productions

5. Wired In, The Daily Wire

6. Joy 101 with Hoda Kotb, iHeartPodcasts

7. This Was SportsCenter, ESPN

8. Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle, MS NOW

9. The Kinzinger Report, Adam Kinzinger

10. Feedback with Ira Madison III, Ira Madison III

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