US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace) 2. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf) 3. “Broken…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

2. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

3. “Broken Dove” by Dani Francis (Del Rey)

4. “The Fourth Option” by Carr/Woodward (Atria/Bestler)

5. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “26 Beauties” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Fury Bound” by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

9. “The Last Mandarin” by Penny/Fung (Minotaur)

10. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

11. “The Things We Never Say” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

12. “The Eye of the Bedlam Bride” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

13. “The Tapestry of Fate” by Shannon Chakraborty (Harper Voyager)

14. “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

15. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Suicidal Empathy” by Gad Saad (Broadside)

2. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

3. “Dig In!” by Erin O’Brien (Simon Element)

4. “Birth Vibes” by Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

5. “Take Me to Your Leader” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six)

6. “The Mission Generation” by Gupta/Fewer (Wiley)

7. “The Case for America” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

8. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

9. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

10. “The U.S. Constitution” by Melissa Murray (37 Ink)

11. “True Crime” by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

12. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

13. “Start with Yourself” by Emma Grede (Avid Reader)

14. “Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story” by Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

15. “The Way of the Wildflower” by Ruth Chou Simons (Thomas Nelson)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 30″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “The Daisy Chain Flower Shop” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

5. “Money Unlocked” by John Lee (Hay House Business)

6. “Rules for the Summer” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

7. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. “King of Gluttony” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures (media tie-in)” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “First and Forever” by Lynn Painter (Berkley)

11. “Saltwater” by Katy Hays (Ballantine)

12. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “The Devils” by Joe Abercrombie (Tor)

15. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

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