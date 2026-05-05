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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 11:35 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Blood and Water, 20/20 True Crime

2. Hang Out with Sean Hannity, Fox News Media

3. 48 Hours: Case by Case, 48 Hours+

4. IN IT with Jordan Harper and Ashley Buckler, Barefaced / tentwentytwo

5. Crime Junkie, mameluco

6. Sources Tell Jeff Passan, ESPN

7. History Or Hoarding? With Annabel Crabb, ABC Australia

8. Last Resort, Voyage Media

9. Health vs Hype with the American Medical Association, iHeartPodcasts

10. La Gata, The Ringer

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