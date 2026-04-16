US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Rites of the Starling” by Devney Perry (Red Tower) 2. “Revenge Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Rites of the Starling” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

2. “Revenge Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)

3. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

5. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

6. “Bloodsinger” by Juliette Cross (Bramble)

7. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

9. “The Ending Writes Itself” by Evelyn Clarke (Harper)

10. “Into the Blue” by Emma Brodie (Ballantine)

11. “The Keeper” by Tana French (Viking)

12. “The Wicked Sea (deluxe ed.)” by Jordan Stephanie Gray (Requited)

13. “American Fantasy” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)

14. “Between Two Fires” by Christopher Buehlman (Nightfire)

15. “Transcription” by Ben Lerner (FSG)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The New Perimenopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

2. “Joyful, Anyway” by Kate Bowler (Dial)

3. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

4. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “King Arthur Baking Company’s Book of Pizza” by King Arthur Baking (Simon Element)

6. “Keep It Simple Y’all” by Matthew Bounds (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Planet Money” by Alex Mayyasi (Norton)

8. “The Anatomy of Awakening” by Sue Morter (Hay House)

9. “Burn the Haystack” by Jennie Young (Morrow)

10. “In a World of Sunrises” by Cleo Wade (Avid Reader)

11. “Here Where We Live Is Our Country” by Molly Crabapple (One World)

12. “Nothing Is Impossible with God” by Shannon Bream (Harper Influence)

13. “Concrete Botany” by Joey Santore (Cool Springs)

14. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

15. “Rosalina’s Storybook” – (Dark Horse)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

3. “18 Days in Heaven” by Gabe Poirot (Harrison House)

4. “The Jesus Discoveries” by Jeremiah J. Johnston (Bethany House)

5. “Twisted Pawn” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

6. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

7. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

8. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Project Hail Mary (media tie-in)” by Andy Weir (Ballatine)

11. “Ryder” by Jessica Peterson (Bloom)

12. “Dandadan, Vol. 18″ by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz)

13. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

14. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

15. “Just Friends” by Haley Pham (Atria)

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