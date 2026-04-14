Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global 2. Two Sons and Me –…

Top New Shows (US)

1. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global

2. Two Sons and Me – PodcastOne

3. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartMedia and The Volume

4. Critical Darlings – Blank Check Productions

5. Big Bro with Kid Cudi – Wave

6. Rorschach: Murder at City Hall – iHeart True Crime

7. Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast – Marvel Television, Disney+

8. The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer – TODAY

9. The Jeremy Boreing Show, Boreing Media

10. The Royalist, The Daily Beast

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