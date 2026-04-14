Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global
2. Two Sons and Me – PodcastOne
3. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartMedia and The Volume
4. Critical Darlings – Blank Check Productions
5. Big Bro with Kid Cudi – Wave
6. Rorschach: Murder at City Hall – iHeart True Crime
7. Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast – Marvel Television, Disney+
8. The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer – TODAY
9. The Jeremy Boreing Show, Boreing Media
10. The Royalist, The Daily Beast
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