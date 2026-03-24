US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group) 2. Bloodlust by…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Bloodlust by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

6. 1984 by George Orwell (Mariner Books Classics)

7. The Crossroads by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Katabasis by R. F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

9. The King’s Ransom by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

10. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Hachette Audio )

3. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

7. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. The Tenant by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

9. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Hachette Audio )

10. Quicksilver by Callie Hart (Podium Publishing SubCo LLC)

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