US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Little, Brown and Company) 2.…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Dark Time by Nick Petrie (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Joost Elffers & Robert Greene (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

7. Felicia’s Favorites by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Rules of the Game by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Crossroads by C. J. Box (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Apple by David Pogue (Simon & Schuster)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Hachette Audio )

3. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. You with the Sad Eyes by Christina Applegate (Hachette Audio )

7. Reminders of Him: A Novel (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

8. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Quicksilver by Callie Hart (Podium Publishing SubCo LLC)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

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