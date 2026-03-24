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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

March 24, 2026, 11:36 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Trace of Suspicion – Dateline NBC

2. Epic Fury: The US-Iran War Podcast – The Briefing Network

3. The In-Between Years with Dr. Sheryl – Good Inside

4. Tell Me I’m a Good Mom with Lo Bosworth – Dear Media

5. Not Married To This with Serena & Joe – SiriusXM Podcasts

6. The Idiot – Serial

7. Who Blew Up The Guidestones? – AJC Podcasts

8. No Country for Old Women – Jennifer Romolini & Kimberly Harrington

9. the ER edit – TheERedit

10. There Is More – Church of the Highlands

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