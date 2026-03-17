Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Trace of Suspicion – Dateline NBC 2. Love Trapped – iHeart True Crime 3. Amanda…

Top New Shows (US)

1. Trace of Suspicion – Dateline NBC

2. Love Trapped – iHeart True Crime

3. Amanda Knox Hosts ‘ DOUBT: The Case of Lucy Letby – iHeart True Crime

4. Furious Thoughts – CAKE MEDIA

5. Not Dead Yet – Ricochet

6. Bleep! with Ana Navarro – My Cultura Network

7. Project Swagger with Robin Arzón – Vox Media

8. Epic Fury: The US-Iran War Podcast – The Briefing Network

9. Not Married To This with Serena & Joe – SiriusXM Podcasts

10. Better Half with Stas & Vic – iHeartPodcasts

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