Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Trace of Suspicion – Dateline NBC
2. Love Trapped – iHeart True Crime
3. Amanda Knox Hosts ‘ DOUBT: The Case of Lucy Letby – iHeart True Crime
4. Furious Thoughts – CAKE MEDIA
5. Not Dead Yet – Ricochet
6. Bleep! with Ana Navarro – My Cultura Network
7. Project Swagger with Robin Arzón – Vox Media
8. Epic Fury: The US-Iran War Podcast – The Briefing Network
9. Not Married To This with Serena & Joe – SiriusXM Podcasts
10. Better Half with Stas & Vic – iHeartPodcasts
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