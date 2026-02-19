US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Night Prince” by Lauren Palphreyman (Bloom) 2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 3. “Operation Bounce…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Night Prince” by Lauren Palphreyman (Bloom)

2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

3. “Operation Bounce House” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “Cross and Sampson” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

5. “Throne of Nightmares” by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown)

6. “Wretched (collector’s ed.)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

7. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Cold Zero” by Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)

9. “It’s Not Her” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

10. “The Complete Novels of Jane Austen” by Jane Austen (Canterbury Classics)

11. “Isles of the Emberdark” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

12. “Vigil” by George Saunders (Random House)

13. “Anatomy of an Alibi” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

14. “Stolen in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

15. “The Gate of the Feral Gods” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

2. “Of Course It’s Good!” by Jessica Secrest (Page Street)

3. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

4. “The Invisible Coup” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

5. “Uncluttered Faith” by Joshua Becker (Waterbrook)

6. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

7. “Dog Show” by Billy Collins (Random House)

8. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

9. “The Strategic Millionaire (expanded ed.)” by Armando Pantoja (Wiley)

10. “The Faith to Flourish” by Christine Caine (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Whole Leaders, Wild Trust” by Rob McKenna (Wiley)

12. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

13. “The Miracles Among Us” by Marc Siegel (Harper Influence)

14. “The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook” by Melani Sanders (Harvest)

15. “Sally’s Baking 101″ by Sally McKenney (Clarkson Potter)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

3. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “Two Can Play” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

5. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

6. “Just for the Cameras” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

7. “A Killing Cold” by Kate Alice Marshall (Pine & Cedar)

8. “Taming 7″ by Chloe Walsh (Bloom)

9. “Releasing 10″ by Chloe Walsh (Bloom)

10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

11. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

12. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

13. “Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Vol. 14″ by Yamada/Abe (Viz)

14. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

