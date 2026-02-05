US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 2. “Vigil” by George Saunders (Random House) 3. “Half His Age”…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “Vigil” by George Saunders (Random House)

3. “Half His Age” by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine)

4. “Pendergast” by Preston/Child (Grand Central)

5. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Vol. 5″ by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

6. “Burn Down Master’s House” by Clay Cane (Dafina)

7. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Her Soul for Revenge (deluxe ed.)” by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

9. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

10. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

11. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

12. “Escape!” by Stephen Fishbach (Dutton)

13. “The First Time I Saw Him” by Laura Dave (Scribner)

14. “The Final Score” by Don Winslow (Morrow)

15. “Anatomy of an Alibi” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Invisible Coup” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. “The Forever Strong Playbook” by Gabrielle Lyon (Atria)

3. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

4. “Mattering” by Jennifer Breheny Wallace (Portfolio)

5. “The Way of Excellence” by Brad Stulberg (HarperOne)

6. “Of Course It’s Good!” by Jessica Secrest (Page Street)

7. “Big Bites: Time to Eat!” by Kat Ashmore (Rodale)

8. “Your Roots Don’t Define You” by Chris Appleton (Hanover Square)

9. “Where We Keep the Light” by Josh Shapiro (Harper)

10. “The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook” by Melani Sanders (Harvest)

11. “The Guy You Loved to Hate” by Spencer Pratt (Gallery)

12. “The Next Renaissance” by Zack Kass (Wiley)

13. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

14. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

15. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Play Along” by Liz Tomforde (Amara)

6. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

7. “Forged by Malice” by Elizabeth Helen (Bloom)

8. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

9. “Dove” by Paisley Hope (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

11. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “The Atomic Habits Workbook” by James Clear (Avery)

14. “Cruel King” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

15. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

_____

