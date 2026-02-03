Latest podcast in ‘American Nightmares’ series explores The Zion Society cult

The latest American Nightmares true crime podcast series, "Gardens of Evil: Inside the Zion Society Cult," is hosted by former police detective Mike King.

A neighborhood in Ogden, Utah, full of immaculately groomed yards, trimmed hedges and vibrant flower gardens conjured up images of the ultimate American Dream in the 1980s.

But hiding beneath the veil was an insidious secret. More than 100 residents there were members of a cult called The Zion Society

It’s the subject of the latest story told on the Gamut “American Nightmares” podcast series.

“Gardens of Evil: Inside the Zion Society Cult” is hosted by Mike King, a former police detective with more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement, intelligence and public safety technology.

King joined WTOP’s Shawn Anderson and Anne Kramer to talk about the series.

Listen to the full interview or read the transcript below.

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Shawn Anderson: Set the stage for us. Elaborate on what was happening in this neighborhood in Ogden, Utah.

Mike King: You know, there had been so many rumors swirling around the neighborhood. Most of those came from ex-husbands who were complaining about wives who had joined the cult, that they were keeping their children from them. And when they came to law enforcement, our response initially was that it was a civil kind of an action. We encouraged them to go back and try to fight out custody issues in the courts. But over time, more things started to leak out. But again, they always seem to point back to civil and custody kinds of battles, until one day when a woman walked into my office and that kind of blew the whole lid off of this thing. Anne Kramer: Mike, it’s been decades since you came across this case during your time as a detective. Police are much like journalists. We have a hard time letting things go, and it seeps into our personal lives. What was it about this case that you couldn’t let go of?

Mike King: You know, I tried to walk away from the case, although I went on and became involved at the attorney general’s office leading a ritual crime task force. And so I ended up moving from the idea of being a property crimes investigator, which I loved at the time, to becoming a sex crimes and serial predator investigator. And so over the course of many years at the attorney general’s office, I had a team that did nothing but investigate ritual abuse and organized closed societies. The thing about this case that I could never get rid of is that although we put 12 people in prison and broke up this group of 120 people, rescuing 32 kids, I mean, it was just crazy to think back on that. I was amazed at the number of people from that cult that went on to join other closed societies around the community or the state of Utah — some joining polygamous groups, others joining end of times doomsday cults and others. So I started to focus more on the mentality of someone who is sucked into this kind of ideology than just this case alone. Shawn Anderson: What will you be exploring in this opening episode that’s dropped today, along with the ones that will follow?

Mike King: You know, we lay the groundwork of this thing, but we go back 10 years before I ever knew they really even existed. And we explore a young couple who went in and moved into the neighborhood, 22-year-old kids, and they were immediately love bombed by others in the community who came in and started finishing their yard off, helping them landscape, building out their basement to help hold storage for food items. And they really capitalized on this idea of doomsday mentality, of preparing for the end of times, and how this couple didn’t talk to each other, how the husband said, ‘I just kept thinking my wife was really into this, and I love my wife.’ And the wife was thinking, ‘My husband must really think this. But this is the craziest group of people I’ve ever come across.’ And it wasn’t until months later, in fact, more than a year later, that the couple finally talked and said, what have we gotten ourselves into? And that’s where this thing lays out the groundwork, and what this self-proclaimed prophet who led the group, Arvin Shreeve, learned along the way, as he started initially building this group, and how he evolved as a predator.

