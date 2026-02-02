Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 8-14 includes Michael B. Jordan and Laura Dern

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 8-14: Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 94. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 8-14:

Feb. 8: Composer-conductor John Williams is 94. ABC News anchor Ted Koppel is 86. Actor Nick Nolte is 85. Comedian Robert Klein is 84. Actor-guitarist Creed Bratton (“The Office”) (The Grass Roots) is 83. Actor Brooke Adams is 77. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 73. Author John Grisham is 71. Actor Henry Czerny (“Revenge,” ″The Tudors”) is 67. Singer Vince Neil of Motley Crue is 65. Actor Missy Yager (“Manchester by the Sea”) is 58. Actor Mary McCormack is 57. Actor Susan Misner (“Billions,” “The Americans”) is 55. Musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk is 52. Actor Seth Green (“Austin Powers,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 52. Actor Joshua Morrow (“The Young and the Restless”) is 52. Bassist Phoenix of Linkin Park is 49. Actor William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”) is 45. Actor Jim Parrack (“True Blood”) is 45. Musician Joey Ryan of Milk Carton Kids is 44. Actor Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Musician Anderson .Paak (solo and with Silk Sonic) is 40. Actor Karle Warren (“Judging Amy”) is 34.

Feb. 9: Actor Janet Suzman is 87. Actor-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 85. Singer Carole King is 84. Singer Barbara Lewis is 83. Actor Joe Pesci is 83. Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) is 82. Actor Mia Farrow is 81. Singer Joe Ely is 79. Actor Judith Light (“Ugly Betty,” ″Who’s the Boss”) is 77. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”) is 71. Actor Ed Amatrudo (TV’s “Nashville”) is 70. Jazz saxophonist Steve Wilson is 65. Country singer Travis Tritt is 63. Actor Julie Warner (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Family Law”) is 61. Actor Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 55. Actor Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 54. Actor Amber Valletta (“Blood and Oil,” “Revenge”) is 52. Actor Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 50. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 50. Actor A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) is 49. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 47. Actor Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers”) is 45. Actor David Gallagher (“Seventh Heaven”) is 41. Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 39. Actor Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Downton Abbey”) is 39. Actor Camille Winbush (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 36. Actor Jimmy Bennett (“No Ordinary Family”) is 30. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 26.

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 96. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 84. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 79. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 75. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 70. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 66. Director Alexander Payne (“The Holdovers,” “Sideways”) is 65. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 65. Actor Laura Dern is 59. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 54. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse) is 54. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 52. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 48. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 45. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 45. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” ″The Tudors”) is 45. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 45. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 44. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 44. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 36. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” ″We’re the Millers”) is 35. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 32. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 29. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 26.

Feb. 11: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 94. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 92. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 74. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life To Live”) is 70. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 70. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law & Order”) is 65. Singer Sheryl Crow is 64. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 57. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 55. Singer D’Angelo is 52. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 50. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 49. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 47. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 46. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 46. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 45. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 44. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 42. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “The New World”) is 36. Actor Taylor Lautner is 34.

Feb. 12: Author Judy Blume is 88. Country singer Moe Bandy is 82. Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 81. Actor Cliff De Young is 80. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 76. Actor Michael Ironside is 76. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 74. Actor Joanna Kerns is 73. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” ″Deadwood”) is 72. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 70. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 63. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon a Time,” “Mass Effect”) is 62. Actor Christine Elise (TV’s “Chucky,” film’s “Body Snatchers”) is 61. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 58. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 58. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 56. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 55. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 47. Rapper Gucci Mane is 46. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 46. Actor Christina Ricci is 46. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 33. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 16.

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 93. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 85. Actor Stockard Channing is 82. Singer Peter Gabriel is 76. Actor-singer David Naughton is 75. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 70. Actor Matt Salinger is 66. Singer Henry Rollins is 65. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 60. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 60. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 58. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 55. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 54. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 53. Singer Feist is 50. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 47. Actor Mena Suvari is 47.

Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 83. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ″Access Hollywood”) is 78. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 78. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 69. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 67. Actor Meg Tilly is 66. Singer-music producer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 65. Actor Sakina Jaffrey (“House of Cards”) is 64. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 63. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 62. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 62. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 60. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 56. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 54. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 54. Actor Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 48. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 42. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 40. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 40. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 36. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Bates Motel”) is 34.

