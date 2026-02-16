Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 22-28 includes Dakota Fanning and Drew Barrymore

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 22-28: Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 98. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter”…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 22-28:

Feb. 22: Actor Paul Dooley is 98. Actor Julie Walters (“Harry Potter” films, “Mamma Mia!”) is 76. Actor Ellen Greene (TV’s “Pushing Daisies,” film’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) is 75. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 67. Comedian Rachel Dratch (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 60. Actor Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”) is 59. Actor Jeri Ryan (“Boston Public,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 58. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (“The Chew,” ″What Not to Wear”) is 57. Actor Thomas Jane (“The Sweetest Thing”) is 57. Actor-singer Lea Salonga is 55. Actor Jose Solano (“Baywatch”) is 55. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 53. Singer James Blunt is 52. Actor Drew Barrymore is 51. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s is 47. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 44. Actor Zach Roerig (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 41. Actor Daniel E. Smith (“John Q.”) is 36.

Feb. 23: Actor Patricia Richardson (“Strong Medicine,” ″Home Improvement”) is 75. Guitarist Brad Whitford of Aerosmith is 74. Singer Howard Jones is 71. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 64. Actor Kristin Davis (“Sex and the City”) is 61. Actor Marc Price (“Family Ties”) is 58. TV personality Daymond John (“Shark Tank”) is 57. Actor Niecy Nash (“Claws,” “Reno 911!”) is 57. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 55. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 53. Songwriter Robert Lopez (“Frozen”) is 51. Actor Kelly Macdonald (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 50. Rapper Residente of Calle 13 is 48. Actor Josh Gad (“Frozen”) is 45. Actor Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”) is 43. Actor Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place,” “The Devil Wears Prada”) is 43. Actor Dakota Fanning is 32.

Feb. 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″The Sopranos”) is 95. Singer Joanie Sommers is 85. Actor Jenny O’Hara (“Transparent,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 84. Actor Barry Bostwick is 81. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 79. Actor Edward James Olmos is 79. Musician George Thorogood is 76. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (“That ’70s Show”) is 75. Actor Helen Shaver (“The Color of Money”) is 75. News correspondent Paula Zahn is 70. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 68. Actor Mark Moses (“Desperate Housewives”) is 68. Actor Beth Broderick (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 67. Actor Emilio Rivera (“Mayans M.C.”) is 65. Singer Michelle Shocked is 64. Actor Billy Zane is 60. Actor Bonnie Somerville (“Code Black,” “NYPD Blue”) is 52. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 51. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 43. Drummer Matt McGinley of Gym Class Heroes is 43. Actor Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) is 42. Actor Alexander Koch (“Under the Dome”) is 38. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Black Panther,” ″Get Out”) is 37. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. (“Straight Outta Compton”) is 35.

Feb. 25: Actor Ann McCrea (“The Donna Reed Show”) is 95. Actor Tom Courtenay (“Dr. Zhivago”) is 89. CBS newsman Bob Schieffer is 89. Actor Diane Baker is 88. Actor Karen Grassle (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 84. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 84. Writer Jack Handey (“Saturday Night Live”) is 77. Comedian Carrot Top is 61. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 61. Actor Alexis Denisof (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 60. Actor Tea Leoni is 60. Actor Lesley Boone (“Agent Carter,” “Ed”) is 58. Actor Sean Astin is 55. Singer Daniel Powter is 55. Singer Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees is 53. Actor Anson Mount (“Hell on Wheels,” “Star Trek: Discovery”) is 53. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 51. Actor Rashida Jones (“The Office,” ″Parks and Recreation”) is 50. Singer Shawna Thompson of Thompson Square is 48. Actor Justin Berfield (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 40. Actor Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) is 40. Actors James and Oliver Phelps (“Harry Potter” films) are 40. Bassist Erik Haager of Carolina Liar is 39.

Feb. 26: Actor-director Bill Duke is 83. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 81. Singer Mitch Ryder is 81. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 76. Singer Michael Bolton is 73. Actor Greg Germann (“Ally McBeal”) is 68. Actor Mark Dacascos (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 62. Actor Jennifer Grant is 60. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine) is 58. Singer Erykah Badu is 55. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 54. Singer Rico Wade of Society of Soul is 54. Singer Kyle Norman of Jagged Edge is 51. Actor Greg Rikaart (“The Young and the Restless”) is 49. Drummer Chris Culos of O.A.R. is 47. Singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 47. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. is 44. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 42. Actor Alex Heartman (“Power Rangers Samurai”) is 36. Actor Taylor Dooley (“The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl”) is 33.

Feb. 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 96. Actor Barbara Babcock is 89. Actor Debra Monk is 77. Guitarist Neal Schon of Journey is 72. Guitarist Adrian Smith of Iron Maiden is 69. Actor Timothy Spall (“Sweeney Todd,” ″Enchanted”) is 69. Keyboardist Paul Humphreys of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark is 66. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 66. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 65. Actor Adam Baldwin (TV’s “Chuck”) is 64. Actor Grant Show (“Devious Maids,” ″Melrose Place”) is 64. Actor Noah Emmerich is 61. Actor Donal Logue is 60. Singer Chilli of TLC is 55. Keyboardist Jeremy Dean of Nine Days is 54. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 53. Actor Brandon Beemer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 46. Drummer Cyrus Bolooki of New Found Glory is 46. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 46. Singer Josh Groban is 45. Banjoist Noam Pikelny of Punch Brothers is 45. Drummer Jared Champion of Cage the Elephant is 43. Actor Kate Mara (“American Horror Story”) is 43. Reality show star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (“Jersey Shore”) is 40. Actor Lindsey Morgan (“The 100”) is 36.

Feb. 28: Singer Sam the Sham is 89. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 87. Actor Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 82. Actor Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″SeaQuest DSV”) is 79. Writer-director Mike Figgis (“Leaving Las Vegas”) is 78. Actor Bernadette Peters is 78. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 78. Actor Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 77. Actor John Turturro is 69. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52′s is 69. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 65. Actor Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 57. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 57. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 57. Author Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) is 56. Actor Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 55. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 54. Actor Ali Larter is 50. Country singer Jason Aldean is 49. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 48. Actor Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 42. Actor Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” ″Strong Medicine”) is 39. Actor True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 32. Actor Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 31. Actor Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 31. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 30.

