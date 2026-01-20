US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press) 2. The Long Game by Rachel…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

2. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Private Rome by Adam Hamdy & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Devil’s Daughter by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

7. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

8. Anatomy of an Alibi by Ashley Elston (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The First Time I Saw Him (A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick) by Laura Dave (Scribner)

10. Unrivaled by Rachel Reid (Harlequin)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) by Rachel Reid (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. Anatomy of an Alibi: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Enough (Unabridged) by Ania M. Jastreboff & Oprah Winfrey (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

10. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Hachette Audio)

