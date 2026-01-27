Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. The Traitors Official Podcast, USG Audio
2. The Parnas Perspective, MeidasTouch Network
3. The Pitt Podcast, HBO Max
4. Tell Me Lies: Official Podcast, Hulu
5. The History Bureau, BBC
6. The Watch Floor with Sarah Adams, Sarah Adams
7. The Red Weather, iHeartPodcasts
8. The Diary Of A CEO, The Diary Of A CEO
9. Atonement: The John Paulk Story, iHeartPodcasts
10. How to Live to 100 (or Die Trying), The Star
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.