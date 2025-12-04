US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey) 3. “The Secret of Secrets”…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

3. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

4. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

5. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Witherspoon/Coben (Grand Central)

6. “The Book of Azrael (deluxe ed.)” by Amber V. Nicole (Kensington)

7. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

8. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Return of the Spider” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

11. “Mona’s Eyes” by Thomas Schlesser (Europa Editions)

12. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

13. “Exit Strategy” by Child/Child (Bantam)

14. “The Seven Rings” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

15. “The Wolf King (deluxe ed.)” by Lauren Palphreyman (Bloom)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

3. “The Miracles Among Us” by Marc Siegel (Harper Influence)

4. “Guinness World Records 2026″ – (Guinness World Records)

5. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

6. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

7. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

9. “The American Revolution” by Ward/Burns (Knopf)

10. “Puzzle Mania!” by Joel Fagliano (Authors Equity)

11. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

13. “Rosalina’s Storybook” by Nintendo (Dark Horse)

14. “Heart Life Music” by Kenny Chesney (Morrow)

15. “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

2. “Murder at Holly House” by Denzil Meyrick (Poisoned Pen)

3. “Merry Murdle” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

4. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “Good Spirits” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

6. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

7. “Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

9. “The Right Move” by Liz Tomforde (Amara)

10. “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

11. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

14. “The Promise of Heaven (Bible study)” by David Jeremiah (HarperChristian Resources)

15. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

_____

