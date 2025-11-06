US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Bonds of Hercules (deluxe ed.)” by Jasmine Mas (Canary Street) 2. “The Black Wolf” by Louise Penny…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Bonds of Hercules (deluxe ed.)” by Jasmine Mas (Canary Street)

2. “The Black Wolf” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

3. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

5. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

6. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Witherspoon/Coben (Grand Central)

7. “The Proving Ground” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “Remain” by Sparks/Shyamalan (Random House)

9. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

10. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

11. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “The Things Gods Break” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

13. “Wreck” by Catherine Newman (Harper)

14. “The Everlasting” by Alix E. Harrow (Tor)

15. “The Tin Men” by DeMille/DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

3. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

4. “Read Your Mind” by Oz Pearlman (Viking)

5. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

6. “That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You” by Elyse Myers (Morrow)

7. “To Rescue the American Spirit” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

8. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

9. “The Uncool” by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader)

10. “The Promise of Heaven” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Metroid Prime 1–3: A Visual Retrospective” – (Piggyback)

12. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

14. “Everything’s Good” by Toni Chapman (Clarkson Potter)

15. “Retribution” by Jonathan Karl (Dutton)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Defender (deluxe ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

2. “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

3. “Good Spirits” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

4. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

5. “Breathe with Me” by Becka Mack (Slowburn)

6. “The Summer Hikaru Died, Vol. 6″ by Mokumokuren (Yen)

7. “The Wrath of the Fallen” by Amber V. Nicole (Kensington)

8. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

9. “Mile High” by Liz Tomforde (Amara)

10. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

12. “The Mad Wife” by Meagan Church (Sourcebooks Landmark)

13. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

15. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.