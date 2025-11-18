US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

3. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Notes on Being a Man by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. How to Test Negative for Stupid by John Kennedy, narrated by the author (Broadside Books)

9. Strong Ground by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. The Strength of the Few by James Islington, performed by Euan Morton (Audible Studios)

3. Exit Strategy by Lee Child and Andrew Child, narrated by Scott Brick (Random House Audio)

4. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

5. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, performed by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

7. Ritual of Ruin by Kel Kade, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Audio)

8. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

9. Nash Falls by David Baldacci, narrated by MacLeod Andrews, Christine Lakin, Larry Herron, Shiromi Arserio and Will Collyer (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Her Last Christmas by Claire McGowan, performed by Hayley Atwell (Audible Originals)

