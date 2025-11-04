US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio) 2. The…

Nonfiction

1. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

3. Read Your Mind by Oz Pearlman, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD, and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

6. That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You by Elyse Myers, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

7. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. The Art of Spending Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Penguin Audio)

9. 107 Days by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

Fiction

1. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Room Next Door by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Elizabeth Evans, Bebe Wood and full cast (Audible Originals)

3. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

4. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Perfect Nanny by D.L. Fisher, performed by Sydney Miede (Audible Studios)

6. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny, narrated by Jean Brassard (Macmillan Audio)

7. The Intruder by Freida McFadden, narrated by Joe Hempel, Patricia Santomasso and Tina Wolstencroft (Dreamscape Media)

8. Bonds of Hercules by Jasmine Mas, narrated by Aiden Snow, Tristan Morris, Teddy Hamilton, Meg Sylvan, J.T. Londale and Allie Shae (Harlequin Audio)

9. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly, narrated by Peter Giles (Little, Brown & Company)

