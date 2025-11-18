US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Exit Strategy by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group) 2.…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Exit Strategy by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Nash Falls by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

4. The Strength of the Few by James Islington (S&S/Saga Press)

5. The King’s Ransom by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

6. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Flesh by David Szalay (Scribner)

8. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

10. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Widow: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

2. Exit Strategy: A Reacher Novel (Unabridged) by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice (Unabridged) by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Witness 8 (Unabridged) by Steve Cavanagh (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

8. Nash Falls by David Baldacci (Hachette Audio)

9. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Hachette Audio )

