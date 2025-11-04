Music Review: Mavis Staples emerges with peaceful, even-keeled album, ‘Sad and Beautiful World’

Mavis Staples ‘ latest album hums with hope that could only be delivered by the 86-year-old American treasure’s raspy contralto.…

Mavis Staples ‘ latest album hums with hope that could only be delivered by the 86-year-old American treasure’s raspy contralto.

“Sad and Beautiful World” sees the gospel and R&B icon, who briefly considered retirement in 2023, deliver a peaceful, even-keeled sound that is neither thunderous nor sleepy. Instead, Staples invites world-weary listeners to join her steady march forward across 10 tracks propelled by bouncy horns and tranquil, finger-picked guitars.

The record features nine covers and an original, “Human Mind,” written by Hozier and Allison Russell. On that track, Staples decries “children dying by machines of war” and the sadness of missing family now passed. Yet the chorus finds space to cautiously celebrate humanity. “God bless the human mind / Who would dream the sweet design,” she sings. “Even in these days I find / This far down the line / I find good in us sometimes.”

Elsewhere, Staples’ warm vocals give new weight to the music no matter how familiar. After all, hers is the same voice that helped power the Civil Rights movement with songs like “Freedom Highway,” the 1965 voting rights anthem by her popular family group, the Staple Singers.

Nowhere is that combination of new and old more powerful than on Staples’ cover of “Godspeed” from Frank Ocean ’s critically acclaimed 2016 album “Blonde.” Her outro grows even more transcendent than the original with an atmospheric brass instrumental arranged by Brad Cook, the producer behind recent releases from Bon Iver and Waxahatchee.

Staples’ cheerful disposition earned her the nickname “Bubbles” as a child. This album might lack that same energy — but nevertheless strikes an uplifting tone.

Staples’ unflinching voice imbues her cover of Kevin Morby’s 2016 protest song “Beautiful Strangers” with a sense of resolution in the face of troubles. Morby’s song was released in response to gun violence and the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in police custody.

“And I’ll sleep easy / Like little Jesus / Safe from danger / Carry onward / Like some songbird / Beautiful stranger,” she reassures audiences behind bright guitar riffs and wistful backing vocals.

The album ends with a call for community on “Everybody Needs Love,” written by soul musician Eddie Hinton. “Ain’t nobody ever find happiness / Living the life all alone,” she sings in the second verse, the alternating piano keys and interjecting guitar licks slowly picking up.

While the message risks sentimentality, it is made more resonant by the many musical partners credited on the closer. There’s longtime friend Bonnie Raitt, who sings background alongside Nathaniel Rateliff, Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield. Alt-country indie rocker MJ Lenderman pitches in on guitar and drums.

And so, for a world stricken by injustice, uncertainty and loneliness, Staples has again delivered a soundtrack that meets the moment.

“Sad And Beautiful World” by Mavis Staples

Three and a half stars out of five.

On repeat: “Beautiful Strangers,” “Human Mind,” “Hard Times”

Skip it: “Chicago”

For fans of: Nodding your head, slide guitars, realistic optimism

