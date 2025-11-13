Photo highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards returned to Las Vegas for a musical spectacle that saw Bad…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The 2025 Latin Grammy Awards returned to Las Vegas for a musical spectacle that saw Bad Bunny take home the night’s top honor, album of the year. The Puerto Rican superstar was the leading nominee with 12 nominations, and he took home four trophies. Spanish singer Raphael, this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year, warmed hearts by performing during the show.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

