Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 3:06 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Preventionist, Serial

2. The Devil You Know with Sarah Marshall, CBC True Crime

3. unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Audacy

4. Dead Certain: The Martha Moxley Murder, NBC News

5. Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast, Luna Shark & USG Audio

6. HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil, Studio71

7. Blood Trails, MeatEater

8. The Hidden Third, Mariana van Zeller

9. The Ryen Russillo Show, Barstool Sports

10. The Peacemaker, iHeartPodcasts

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Entertainment News
