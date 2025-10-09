US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Iron Flame (Wing and Claw collection)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 2. “Fourth Wing (Wing and Claw…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Iron Flame (Wing and Claw collection)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Fourth Wing (Wing and Claw collection)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

4. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

5. “The Impossible Fortune” by Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)

6. “Vince Flynn: Denied Access” by Don Bentley (Atria/Bestler)

7. “The Academy” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. “The Portrait” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. “Tourist Season” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

10. “Circle of Days” by Ken Follett (Grand Central)

11. “Heart the Lover” by Lily King (Grove)

12. “What Stalks the Deep” by T. Kingfisher (Tor Nightfire)

13. “Widow’s Point” by Chizmar/Chizmar (Gallery)

14. “Crossroads of Ravens” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

15. “Onyx Storm (Wing and Claw collection)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “107 Days” by Kamala Harris (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

3. “How to Make Money in any Market” by James J. Cramer (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

5. “Truly” by Lionel Richie (HarperOne)

6. “Born Lucky” by Leland Vittert (Harper Horizon)

7. “Strong Ground” by Brené Brown (Random House)

8. “Good Things” by Samin Nosrat (Random House)

9. “Confronting Evil” by O’Reilly/Hammer (St. Martin’s)

10. “The Devil Emails at Midnight” by Mita Mallick (Wiley)

11. “Shred Happens” by Arash Hashemi (Rodale)

12. “Awake” by Jen Hatmaker (Avid Reader)

13. “The Avatar” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

14. “All the Way to the River” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

15. “The Biblio Diet” by Rubin/Axe (Worthy)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Burning Daylight” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

2. “Soul Searching” by Lyla Sage (Dial)

3. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

4. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “The Mad Wife” by Meagan Church (Sourcebooks Landmark)

6. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Holiday Ever After” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

9. “Guardian Demon (deluxe ed.)” by Aurora Ascher (Kensington)

10. “Do Not Disturb” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Chasing the Wild (deluxe ed.)” by Elliott Rose (Kensington)

13. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

14. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

15. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

_____

