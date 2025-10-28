Live Radio
Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

October 28, 2025, 11:22 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Preventionist, Serial

2. unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Audacy

3. The Devil You Know with Sarah Marshall, CBC True Crime

4. Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast, Luna Shark & USG Audio

5. The Ryen Russillo Show, Barstool Sports

6. HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil, Dan and Phil, Studio71

7. The Hidden Third, Mariana van Zeller

8. CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist, Big Money Players

9. The Peacemaker, iHeartPodcasts

10. Don’t Listen To Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Lemonada

