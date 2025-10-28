Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. The Preventionist, Serial
2. unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Audacy
3. The Devil You Know with Sarah Marshall, CBC True Crime
4. Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast, Luna Shark & USG Audio
5. The Ryen Russillo Show, Barstool Sports
6. HARD LAUNCH with Dan and Phil, Dan and Phil, Studio71
7. The Hidden Third, Mariana van Zeller
8. CrimeLess: Hillbilly Heist, Big Money Players
9. The Peacemaker, iHeartPodcasts
10. Don’t Listen To Us with Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody, Lemonada
