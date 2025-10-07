Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Curse of: America’s Next Top Model, iHeartPodcasts 2. The Last Invention, Longview 3. Dancing with…

Top New Shows (US)

1. Curse of: America’s Next Top Model, iHeartPodcasts

2. The Last Invention, Longview

3. Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast, BBC Studios

4. Incels, iHeart True Crime

5. Simpsons Declassified with Nancy Cartwright, Audacy

6. Crimes Of…, Crime House

7. The Last Appeal, Dateline NBC

8. That Can’t Be True with Chelsea Clinton, Lemonada

9. The Pod Has Spoken, The Ringer

10. Jane Austen Stories, Noiser

